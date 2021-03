The recently released unemployment and underemployment report by the National Bureau of Statistics shows how many Nigerians were in and out of jobs in 2020. Here are some highlights from the report. Unemployment rate hit 33.3 percent Unemployment rate in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, increased to 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, from…

