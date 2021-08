According to a study conducted by the International Coach Federation (ICF), only thirty-two percent of organizations use internal coach practitioners, external coach practitioners and managers/leaders that leverage coaching skills. However, more than four in five (83%) organizations plan to expand the scope of their managers using coaching skills during the next five years towards the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login