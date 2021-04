Sunday, 28/3/21 was the Passion Sunday. I knew it was usually a long Mass due to the long readings and I prepared myself mentally for the length of the Mass and especially as it would affect the church workers. I also left early as I was expected to be at the Church at least, 20…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login