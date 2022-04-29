And Fidelis Anosike took home the ultimate prize

I met Rita Dominic before I met her. On the small and big screen. Rita reminded me a lot of Elizabeth Taylor. She idled your screen with power, presence and elegance. Very few actresses possess that gift. Her delivery in all the roles she played was always without a doubt phenomenal.

She was well spoken, a truly dedicated actress with a high dress sense, sense of self and skin clear as glass. Rita always left an impression, an impeccable one for that matter, whenever she appeared in a movie.

The next time I met Rita was when she arrived Malawi at the behest of an international TV network and the Malawian government hoisting the Nigerian flag.

The stadium where she was hosted could not contain her fans and that image of Rita hoisting the Nigerian flag remained etched in our memory forever.

In an article in the Trust Newspapers earlier in the week, Professor Jibrin said he had arrived in Malawi at about the same time with Rita following his appointment as an observer in the Malawi election at the time.

He added that along with President Kuffour of Ghana, who led the group of observers, they went to see Rita at the stadium after a Malawian immigration officer got upset with him for not knowing Rita.

Even though they ended up not seeing Rita, he considered her foray in Malawi and Nollywood in totality as a Nigerian brand project. I saw Rita as a true symbol of all things positive about Nigeria with that green-white-green flag as she stormed Malawi. Unforgettable!

Then I eventually met her in person. Polite, soft-spoken, utterly respectful, Rita epitomised a truly beautiful star with no chips on her shoulders, I liked her instantly. She patiently took pictures with all her teeming fans. A sight for sore eyes.

So this symbol of all things Nigerian is who Fidelis Anosike got. A true national treasure is who Rita is. And when Anosike took her as a bride we were all invested – Nigerians at home and abroad. Malawian, Americans, West Indians. These are people who love Rita worldwide.

So, Mr Anosike you took our collective prize. Like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde pretty much said last week, “we are all shining our eyes. This is our marriage and we all handed Rita over to you. Treat her gently. Love her much. Understand like any person married to a public figure that people will stop and stare at your wife, that people will try to touch her, that some will even try to marry her off you.”

Marrying a celebrity is not easy. Be Ready. But I have met Rita and she is beautiful and humble. Deal with all of this well. You took our Rita but it’s okay because you must now look after her on behalf of us all.

Rita, remember you are a role model to women over 30 who have hoped and waited. If it can happen to you this magical story, it can happen to them. Stay humble and beautiful. We are rooting for you. In all of this, remember both of you that mature love is mature. Your business is not for the internet. The wedding, yes. The marriage, No. That’s between both of you.

Congratulations to a stunning bride and groom who took the ultimate prize. Congratulations to Rita and Fidelis. Amid all the challenges in the country, a fairy tale wedding is what we needed. And we are here for it. It was a flat out gorgeous wedding.

From Rita’s beautiful wedding apparels to Fidelis”s one in a million dance steps. Congratulations to you both!