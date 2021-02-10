BusinessDay
Africa’s economic Madonna Whore Complex: A holdout from colonialism

In the field of psychology, an interesting phenomenon exists called the ‘Madonna-Whore Dichotomy’ or the ‘Madonna-Whore Complex.’ The Madonna-Whore Dichotomy is a masculine state of mind mainly affecting men which classifies all women as either “good,” “chaste” and “pure” (Madonna), or “bad,” “promiscuous” and “seductive” (whore). These men have convinced themselves – often for religious…

