Children in Nigeria are being abducted from schools, often hundreds of boys and girls at a time. Young school kids have become bait (they are taken for ransom), some of them make it home but many haven’t. It has now become big business, the fastest growing criminal enterprise in Nigeria. The country has witnessed at…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login