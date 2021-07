Wintess Garden, 7 others, get FG’s tax incentive in Q2

In the quest to boost local production and spur economic growth, the federal government granted eight companies pioneer tax status in the second quarter of 2021. Out of the 28 companies that applied for the Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) between April 1 and June 30, 2021, 28.57 percent got a nod from the federal government,…