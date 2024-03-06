Top 10 happiest countries in Africa 2023

The survey measure of Subjective Well-being (SWB), assessed through the Gallup World Poll (GWP), captures people in the happiest countries.

Finland maintains its top position in the World Happiness Report for the sixth consecutive year, considering social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.

Key Happiness Factors include social support, GDP per Capita, healthy life expectancy, freedom in life choices, and generosity. Western Europe consistently scores high in happiness, while Sub-Saharan Africa faces well-being challenges.

The global pandemic impacted mental health, with resilience and community support playing vital roles. Addressing inequality is crucial for overall happiness, and countries with equitable distribution tend to have happier populations. Migration affects happiness levels due to factors like adaptation and social integration.

Here are the top 10 most happiest countries in Africa 2023, according to World Happiness Report 2023

Mauritius

At the top of the list, Mauritius emerges as the happiest country in Africa, with a score of 5.902. This small island nation has consistently ranked high in happiness indexes, and its success can be attributed to a combination of economic prosperity, social harmony, and a focus on environmental sustainability.

Algeria

Algeria secures the second spot with a commendable score of 5.392. The country’s resilience and positive outlook are reflected in its commitment to economic development and social welfare. Algeria’s diverse landscapes, from the Sahara Desert to the Mediterranean coast, contribute to a unique and fulfilling living experience.

South Africa

South Africa, a country known for its cultural richness and natural beauty, claims the third position with a score of 5.275. Despite facing challenges, including economic disparities and social issues, South Africa’s happiness is derived from its cultural diversity, stunning landscapes, and efforts towards inclusivity and development.

Congo, Republic

The Republic of Congo secures the fourth spot with a score of 5.267. This Central African nation’s happiness is driven by economic progress, political stability, and a focus on sustainable development. The country’s lush rainforests and biodiversity contribute to a harmonious connection with nature.

Guinea

Guinea, known for its warm hospitality and diverse landscapes, holds the fifth position with a score of 5.072. The country’s commitment to economic growth, coupled with its cultural heritage, plays a crucial role in fostering happiness among its citizens.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast, located in West Africa, secures the sixth spot with a score of 5.053. The country’s focus on economic development, coupled with efforts to enhance social well-being, contributes to its high happiness ranking. Ivory Coast’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant cities also play a significant role in its citizens’ overall satisfaction.

Gabon

Gabon, with its abundant natural resources and commitment to environmental conservation, claims the seventh position with a score of 5.035. The country’s emphasis on sustainable development and social welfare initiatives contributes to the happiness of its residents.

Nigeria

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, secures the eighth spot with a score of 4.981. Despite facing various challenges, Nigeria’s resilience, cultural diversity, and economic potential contribute to the overall happiness of its citizens.

Cameroon

Cameroon, a country known for its linguistic and cultural diversity, holds the ninth position with a score of 4.973. The nation’s commitment to economic growth, coupled with social inclusivity, contributes to the well-being and happiness of its people.

Mozambique

Mozambique, with its stunning coastline and diverse landscapes, rounds off the top 10 happiest countries in Africa with a score of 4.954. The country’s efforts towards economic development and social progress contribute to the overall contentment of its citizens.