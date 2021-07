With a muted ceremony and an empty stadium the much delayed Tokyo Olympic Games have finally begun. The shadows of cancellation loom as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. There is a lot at stake for Japan apart from safety, prestige and public sentiment (with reference to the amount of money they have pumped in). How…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login