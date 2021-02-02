BusinessDay
Timely intervention saves Nigeria N2.4bn PPP revenue

… as finance minister orders opening of Special Concession account

Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC)
the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) disclosed in its report that 122 Federal Government agencies failed to remit N1.2 trillion

Timely intervention by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance to block sources of revenue leakage in the financial system has yielded a positive result. The Ministry of Finance blocked the revenue leakages by streamlining the receipt of all payments for transparency, accountability and probity, especially revenues from Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The result came…

