Three states where cooking was most expensive in September

Cross River, Ogun and Nasarawa were the top three states that had the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) in September 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS’s latest LPG price watch shows that households in Cross River paid N10,203.1 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Ogun (N9,967.1) and Nasarawa (N9,950.2).

“Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of cooking gas across the country increased by 0.58 percent from N9,194.4 in August to N9,247.4 in September. On a year-on-year basis, this fell by 6.65 percent from N9,906.4 in September 2022,” the report said.

“The situation is very unfortunate because prices are rising and Nigerian consumers are struggling,” Olatunbosun Oladapo, president of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), said.

He added that the price increase is terrible, and consumers, middlemen, and retailers are experiencing the effects.

“The government must boost local product supply and checkmate the role of intermediaries and terminal operators in order to avoid capitalising on currency rates.”

He warned that the price of 12.5kg cooking gas could hit as high as N18,000 by December if the federal government did not checkmate activities at the terminals.

The NBS report also revealed that Adamawa (N7,604.3), Borno (N8,113.7) and Gombe (N8,188.8) had the lowest average price for refilling a 12.5kg of cooking gas.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas at N9,613.6, followed by the South-East at N9,393.7.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at N8,683.6. Similarly, the NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased to N4,189.9 in September 2023 from N4,115.3 recorded in August, representing a 1.81 percent increase.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kwara recorded the highest average price at N4,866.6 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Benue at N4,789.3, and Adamawa at N4,785.7.

It said on the other hand, Ondo State recorded the lowest price at N3,364.6, followed by Ekiti and Edo at N3,450.2 and N3,626.2, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price at N4,555.9, followed by the North-West at N4,394.4.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N3,809.2,” the NBS said.