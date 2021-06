Nigeria’s surging inflation rate has pushed 7 million Nigerians into poverty, the World Bank said in its latest Nigeria Development Update report. According to the report, before inflation started rising steadily, there were 82.9 million poor Nigerians but the number has risen to 90.1 million as a result of the price shock. Nigeria’s inflation jumped…

