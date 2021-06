Nigeria’s headline inflation for the month of May is expected to quicken as the National Bureau of Statistics readies to release the Consumer Price Index and Inflation report Tuesday. Based on analysts’ time series model and market survey, headline inflation is likely to increase to 18.20 percent in the month of May from 18.12 percent…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login