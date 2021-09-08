BusinessDay
States lack mechanism to administer VAT – FIRS declares

…Wike threatens to seal off FIRS’ offices in Rivers …Delta to declare position soon

The FIRS insisted it will continue to administer and collect VAT centrally for redistribution to the three tiers of federal, state and local governments notwithstanding a subsisting court ruling barring it.

