FIRS insists on collecting VAT after River’s judgement

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had insisted that the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) will not work at the state or local government levels and the service will remain the legitimate autonomy to administer VAT despite the court ruling in Rivers state.

The service also informed that it has appealed to the appellate court to review the judgement by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled that the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt in its judgment last month held that the Rivers State Government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

Mathew Gbonjubola, Group leader, special tax operation FIRS, while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday said, “FIRS has approached the appellate court to review the judgement at the lower court of the Federal Court in Rivers.

“I can assure you that FIRS has filed an appeal and it is in the process; that is why we are not going to speak about certain issues.

On why VAT will not work at the state level, Gbonjubola explained that the mechanism involved in collecting VAT makes it impossible to be administered at the sub-national level. According to him, doing so will lead to business being short-changed, citizens paying double VAT, and create confusion.