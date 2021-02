For oil sector operators who complain of too many regulatory agencies with often conflicting rules, the revised Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) under consideration by lawmakers does not provide a reprieve, with the creation of another regulator. Under the new PIB, there would be two regulatory agencies, the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission which subsumes the role…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login