The formulation and implementation of an open banking framework in Nigeria’s financial system can potentially address the $51 trillion credit gap in the country. This is according to stakeholders at the BusinessDay Open Banking Exchange (OBEx) with the theme ‘Open Sesame: Unlocking the future of financial innovation through third party providers’. The stakeholders include Adedeji…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login