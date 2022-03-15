Nigeria’s trade deficit hit N1.94 trn in 2021

Nigeria’s foreign trade deficit widened to N1.94 trillion in 2021 compared to a deficit of N178.3 billion recorded in 2020 as the cost of importing commodities exceeded the value of its export.

According to the recently released report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Foreign trade grew 58 percent to N39.8 trillion in 2021 from N25.2 trillion the previous year.

Read also: FEC approves plans to review trade policy, boost agribusiness

Africa’s biggest economy imported N20.8 trillion worth of goods in 2021, 64 percent higher than N12.7 trillion recorded in the previous year. On the other hand, exports jumped 51 percent to N18.9 trillion.

Details shortly…