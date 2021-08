Nigeria’s Inflation rate falls further to 17.38% in July

Nigeria’s inflation rate for July 2021 dropped to 17.38percent compared to 17.75percent recorded in June 2021, according to the latest consumer price report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Food inflation, which is a closely watched index, declined to 21.03percent compared to 21.83percent recorded in the previous month, while core inflation stood at…