The Federal Government of Nigeria spent N6.17 trillion more than it earned in 2020, leaving its fiscal deficit at 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the highest in 21 years, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data analysed by BusinessDay. The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between expenditure and revenue, widened to…

