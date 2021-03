Bullish crude oil prices since beginning of the year have raised hope of a better global fiscal performance after severe disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic that unsettled oil dependent economies. The price rise of more than 75 percent since November 2020 has been on account of major economies reopening and vaccinating their populations after the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login