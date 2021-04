The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed about N60 billion to have enough money for the three tiers of government to share in February. To finance the 2021 budget, Nigeria is going to grovel for N2.34 trillion from foreign sources and is mulling raiding the bank accounts of its citizens, warning signs of an economy…

