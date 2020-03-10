Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Economy

Nigeria’s excess crude account depletes to $71.813m

... as AGF blames downward inflow on oil price crash 

by
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Atedo Peterside says Sanusi’s removal has sent Nigeria…

Senate urges FG to avert recession as oil price crashed to …

Senate moves to amend company, allied Act to boost Nigeria’s…

1 of 1,091