President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration seems to be in conscious slumber, waiting on serious countries for free Covid-19 vaccines that are not forthcoming, despite open options of purchase that serious peers have taken. A year and a half after the Covid-19 pandemic has killed 2,122, more than enough people to fill four Boeing 777-300 passenger plane,…

