Nigeria to receive 4m doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday

Nigeria will take delivery of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation, has said.

The consignment, which is being routed through Abuja, will contain doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, also confirmed this in a post on Twitter.

The delivery would be the first set of vaccines by Nigeria which reported its first case of coronavirus on February 27, 2020.

The delivery is expected through the COVAX facility, co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI).

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), which has been saddled with the responsibility of distributing the vaccine doses, said it has opened a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination.

In a circulated notice on Sunday, Boss Mustapha directed that only live coverage would be allowed for the arrival of the vaccine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.