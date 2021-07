Between 1958 and 1962, an estimated 40 million people starved to death in China as a result of the largest socialist experiment in history. Mao Zedong, who was the leader of China, had called this experiment the “Great Leap Forward,” which was aimed at rapidly transforming the economy from agrarian to industrial, but for China…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login