Nigeria saves $5m on rice imports daily – Presidency

The Federal Government says the Anchor Borrowers Programme has given the nation the confidence to ban rice imports, enabling it to save $5 million in forex.

The presidency while reacting to an editorial of one of the nation’s leading newspapers, on Monday, disclosed that Nigerians have seen rice pyramids in many states, including Kebbi, FCT, Niger, Gombe and Ekiti.

In a response which states that “the facts speak for themselves”, the presidency said the country has witnessed the setting up of 54 integrated rice mills, 1,000 small-scale rice mills, and 57 fertiliser plants revived or built anew in a boost to production. Nasarawa State is today competing with Niger in sugar production and Kaduna State is about to commission a steel mill. Only a performing economy can give these.

Read also: Nigeria’s food imports up 41% despite local production push

“One of the greatest investments a meaningful government can do is to better the lives of those at the lowest rung of the social ladder. This administration has more than 20 million persons benefiting from conditional cash transfers, school feeding and other social investment, SIP programmes.

The statement signed by Garba Shehu, said in the area of security, organisations within the federal capital no longer need to surround their premises with barriers.