Nigeria approaching fiscal cliff, says Rewane

Nigeria is approaching a fiscal cliff, as the federal government’s debt service surpassed its revenue in the first four months of 2022, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives has indicated.

The economist made the indication in the recently released LBS breakfast report.

The N1.9 trillion spent on debt servicing in the period was 18 percent more than the N1.6 trillion the government earned, according to data provided by the Budget Office.

This is the first time the country’s debt service to revenue ratio will exceed 100 percent.

The projected debt service was N1.2 trillion, 37 percent above the actual amount spent on servicing debts, while the actual revenue was 103.7 percent below the projected amount of N3.3 trillion.

Over the years, Nigeria’s debts have continued to rise, with the cost of servicing these debts becoming more expensive due to the surge in global interest rates and the weakening naira against dollars.

The government incurred N4.72 trillion, which was 22.2 percent lower than the N5.77 trillion spending estimate for the period. This was alss 190 per cent higher than the earned revenue.

BusinessDay findings show that debt servicing alone took as much as 41 per cent of the total spending, while recurrent expenditure accounted for 27 percent ( N1.26 trillion) leaving a meagre N773.6 billion for capital expenditure (16 percent).