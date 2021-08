Nigeria is not in any debt distress, the Debt Management Office (DMO) reassured on Wednesday. The DMO was reacting to media publications which listed Nigeria and nine other countries as high-debt risk nations – quoting a World Bank report on the financial statement for IDA, which was among the Bank’s FY21 audited financial statements released…

