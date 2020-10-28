BusinessDay
Insecurity undermining Nigeria’s Economy, FDI, others -Buhari

..launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem

Despite the huge investment in fighting insurgency, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said “ security threats have continued to undermined Nigeria’s economy in several areas, including trade, investments, education, health as well as agriculture and frequently denied Nigerians the freedom of movement” Worst hit is foreign direct investment inflows into the country, which according to…

