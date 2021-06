Higher remittances helping to offset rise in commodity prices for poor countries

The World Bank’s estimate of 2020 remittances beat its upwardly revised forecasts and the bank has raised its 2021 forecasts. According to the estimates, while middle income countries fell 2% in 2020 (compared to a forecast of -7%), the countries are expected to see a rise in remittances of around 3% in 2021. Analysts say…