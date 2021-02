Banks’ credit to Federal Government of Nigeria has risen as seen in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, where it picked up by 18.17 percent to N32.7 trillion, from N27.67 trillion in the corresponding period (Q4) of 2019, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicate. This means the Federal Government borrowed more during…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login