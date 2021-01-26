BusinessDay
CBN holds rates, defends financing of FG

… Retains benchmark interest rate at 11.5% … IMF projects Nigeria economy to recover by 1.5%

and
Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signalled intentions to continue financing the Federal Government through ‘ways and means’ in 2021. “If government cannot finance its obligations, I think it will be irresponsible on the side of the CBN as the lender of last resort not to support the government,” Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said…

