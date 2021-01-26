CBN holds rates, defends financing of FG
… Retains benchmark interest rate at 11.5% … IMF projects Nigeria economy to recover by 1.5%
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signalled intentions to continue financing the Federal Government through ‘ways and means’ in 2021. “If government cannot finance its obligations, I think it will be irresponsible on the side of the CBN as the lender of last resort not to support the government,” Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said…
