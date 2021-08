The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law. The group led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said it is a very “sad and bad day” for Nigeria that despite the overwhelming outcry of the people of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login