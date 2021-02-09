ABC live: Jobberman partners Mastercard to create 5 million jobs for Nigerians by 2025

Jobberman, a Nigerian-based job portal and career platform is partnering with the Mastercard foundation to get 5 million Nigerians employed by 2025. “This is a huge feat, the focus of this partnership is across the agriculture, digital and creative sectors but one-third of what we are targeting is digital, hence the partnership with Mastercard,” Rolake…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login