BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

ABC live: Jobberman partners Mastercard to create 5 million jobs for Nigerians by 2025

Jobberman
Jobberman plans to solve this problem by training 3 million Nigerians by 2025

Jobberman, a Nigerian-based job portal and career platform is partnering with the Mastercard foundation to get 5 million Nigerians employed by 2025. “This is a huge feat, the focus of this partnership is across the agriculture, digital and creative sectors but one-third of what we are targeting is digital, hence the partnership with Mastercard,” Rolake…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.