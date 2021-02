Wamkeke Mene, the secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has said the treaty is proposing to establish a $1 billion trade financing facility for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) or exporters willing to expand their business. “We are in conversation with a number of commercial banks including Standard Bank with a view…

