Sule signs Nasarawa’s 2020 revised budget of N62.96bn into law

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday signed into law the state’s 2020 revised budget of N62.96 billion.

The signing ceremony which took place at Government House, Lafia, had in attendance the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, and other principal officers of the House.

The governor noted that the revised budget has became necessary considering the effects of COVID-19 in the economy.

He commended the state assembly for giving the budget accelerated passage as well as the support and cooperation he is enjoying from the House and called for its sustenance.

He reaffirmed his continued commitment to the welfare, general wellbeing and growth of the state and assured of effective implementation of the budget by the executive.

Tagged “Amended Budget of Inclusive Development”, the budget, according to the state number one citizen, is aimed at reaching the target of good governance in line with the state’s available resources.

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, said the House will leave no stone unturned in supporting the executive to better the lives of the people of the state, hence the need for the prompt passage of the budget for the benefit of the entire citizens.

He called for understanding, patience and prayers from the people of the state so that collectively the people’s mandate will be achieved and the state will be better for all.

He added that the amended budget has received the blessing of all honourable members and called for its effective implementation.