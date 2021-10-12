Reps begin N16.39trn 2022 budget debate Wednesday

Barring any change, the House of Representatives will begin debate on the the merits and demerits as well as the general principles of the N16.39 trillion 2022 budget on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced this at resumed plenary on Wednesday urged lawmakers who are interested to contribute to the debate on the Appropriation Bill to forward their names to the Clerk of the Chamber.

The debate would culminate into the passage of the Bill through second reading and referral to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action.

Gbajabiamila said the debate would continue to Thursday after which the plenary will be suspended to enable lawmakers to have adequate time for budget defence by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We are going to distribute copies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter and budget to lawmakers. The timetable will be released to the committees by tomorrow. So if you are interested send your names to the clerk today. Add the dates you’re interested in contributing. Whether Wednesday or Thursday, write it next to your name”, the Speaker instructed.

President Muhamadu Buhari had last Thursday laid before the National Assembly, the 2022 Appropriation Bill with the proposed expenditure of

N16.39 trillion and called for prompt consideration of the legislature.

Gbajabiamila had assured that the parliament will give the strictest scrutiny and prompt consideration of the budget estimates to maintain the

January to December budget cycle that had been in practice in the last two years.

Since the emergence of the 9th National Assembly, plenary sessions are always suspended for over a month for Committees to meet with MDAs for budget defence.