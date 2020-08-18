Reps give StarTimes two weeks ultimatum to review subscription fee

The House of Representatives on Tuesday gave StarTimes, a Satellite TV Service Provider in Nigeria two weeks ultimatum to review its subscription fees to reflect the current 2.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) increase in the country.

The Committee insisted on a return to the status quo by reverting to the old rates for the benefit of the Nigerian people whom the StarTimes is serving.

This was the resolution reached by the House Adhoc Committee, investigating the Non Implementation of Pay as You Go tariff hike by Broadcast Satellite Service Providers in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Uyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said the decision was to allow the company liberty to review the tariff while taking consideration of some variables such as exchange rate in the interest of Nigerians.

The Committee expressed displeasure over the hike in the price of StarTimes subscription to its customers, especially at a time when Nigerians were going under serious economic hardships occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Star Times had increased its subscription fees by 30%, following the implementation of the new 7.5 percent VAT by the Federal Government prompting the House of Representatives to commence an investigation into the hike.

Addressing the lawmakers, Tunde Aina, Chief Operating Officer of Startimes said the organization is currently operating the pay as you watch tariffs to meet the aspirations of a section of the Nigerian society who are sparsely at home at the day, week, month and year-round.

He also explained that the increment was to enable it to offset some extra cost incurred in the cause of its operations occasioned by a high exchange rate in acquiring equipment abroad as well in power generation to run its equipment.