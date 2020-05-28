NBC fines 3 stations for false COVID-19 content, 28 for hate speech, others

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned three stations for Broadcasting unverifiable claims and misleading contents on COVID-19.

The three stations fined are Adaba FM and Breeze FM, both in Akure, and Albarka FM, Ilorin.

The director-general, NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja said the stations were fined N250,000 each.

The DG also disclosed that 28 stations were sanctioned and queried, for violating areas of the Code dealing with hate speech, obscenity, Political Breaches, unprofessionalism, unverifiable claims, advertisement, and technical.

“The Commission wishes to, again, re-emphasise that all broadcasters must adhere strictly to the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code and the National Broadcasting Act CAP N11 Laws of the Federation, 2004,” he warned.

On Digital Switchover (DSO), Idachaba said very important progressive steps were being taken for its actualization. He said the Commission is also considering a new licence fee regime and Broadcast signal distributor carriage fees for the DTT operators.

“There have been several Online meetings with various players and stakeholders in the Digital ecosystem. We have concluded plans for a new timeline, indicating new cities where we are moving to and the details will be released once the lockdown is eased,” he said.

Idachaba added that the new Rates would affect National Free-view DTT; Regional Free-View DTT; Local Free-view DTT and all licensed DTT operators are expected to commence payment of the new fees, which are lower than the fees in the analogue era.