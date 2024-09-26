BusinessDay Press Statement

We have been made aware of an article by MoneyCentral — which also appeared on TGNews, National Daily News and Desert Herald — titled “BusinessDay editors under pressure to concoct negative NNPC stories as Publisher blackmails for cash,” published on September 20, 2024.

We categorically deny the allegations presented in the article. They are entirely false, unfounded and misleading. We have asked the law firm of Tayo Oyetibo SAN to address this matter with utmost urgency.

Neither the editor nor any journalist at BusinessDay has ever been pressured to produce negative stories about NNPC or any other organization. Furthermore, our Publisher has never had any contact with senior members of NNPC or any other entity regarding such matters.

The story referenced in the article was developed independently by our journalists, based on information from reliable sources, without any input from the Publisher or editor.

We encourage our readers to disregard this defamatory article and assure them that BusinessDay remains committed to maintaining the high standard of quality reporting for which we are known.

Editor

Tayo Fagbule