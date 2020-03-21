Update: Nigeria confirms 10 new cases of Coronavirus in FCT, Lagos; total now 22

Nigeria has confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus, bring ing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 22.

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s minister of health, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said three new cases was recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and seven in Lagos State.

The minister explained that all 10 of the new cases are Nigerians. He said 9 of them have travel history to the Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom and they returned to the country in the past one week, while the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

Ehanire informed that the 3 cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

“As of the 21st of March 2020, 22 (twenty-two) cases have been confrmed. Two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Contact tracking is ongoing to identify all persons who have been in contact with the new confirmed cases.

“The Port Health Services of the Federal ministry of Health has heightened screening at all air, land and sea points of entry into Nigeria and adapted the protocols to reflect the travel guidance issued by the Presidential Task Force on the Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the minister stated.