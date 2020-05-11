Slow Paperwork keeps Orji Uzor Kalu in prison, three days after Supreme Court freed him

Slow paperwork in perfecting the enrolment order from the Supreme Court has delayed the release of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu from prison, three days after the apex court voided his earlier conviction, sources confirmed to BusinessDay

A source from the Correctional Service confirmed that Kalu is still at the prisons because they have not received any paper yet from the Supreme Court to effect his release.

“If we have received any letter from the Supreme Court, definitely he will be released, but we have not released him.

“Remember you do not count four days, Friday is a close of business and Saturday and Sunday, there was no work. And then when Supreme Court makes a pronouncement, the papers have to be ready before it is sent. So those who are writing that he was released I don’t why as if immediately a pronouncement is made, the prisoner should just leave.

“The papers have to come, we have to look at it and comply. It’s a process, he came with a paper, he will go with a paper. When we get a letter from the Supreme Court, we look at it, verify that it is duly signed by the authorities and we will act according to its directions, we are only custodians of prisoners,” the source said.

BusinessDay learnt that since the judgment came on Friday, his lawyers were not able to get his enrolment order to the Correctional Service Authorities for his release.

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 8, upturned a judgment of a Lagos High Court that sentenced Kalu to 12 years imprisonment on corruption charges, arguing that the judgment was marred by irregularities. The Supreme Court, which ordered a retrial, pointed out that the trial judge had at the time of the judgment ceased to be a High Court Judge, having earlier been promoted to the position of an Appeal Court Judge.

One of his lawyers, who craved anonymity, told BusinessDay by phone: “W are in the process of getting his enrolment order from the Supreme Court.”