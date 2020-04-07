Only Buhari can decide extension of lockdown on Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, says Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not the current 14-day lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja will be extended.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) stated this while briefing journalists, Tuesday, in Lagos. Members of the task force were in Lagos to inspect some facilities put in place by the Lagos State government to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Mustapha, part of the reason the committee has visited Lagos, which is also the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, was to assess to what extent the objective of the lockdown has been achieved.

He noted that the committee would be making recommendations to the president based on its observations in relation to the objective of the lockdown, after which the president will decide whether or not to extend the curfew.