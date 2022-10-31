News Central TV launches on DSTV in Sub-Saharan Africa

On the 1st of August 2022, News Central Media Limited launched its broadcast services on DSTV. The channel is currently available to DSTV customers in 42 countries in West, East, Central and Southern Africa. Before coming on DSTV, News Central launched on StarTimes in 2020 and has gained prominence as the continent’s Pan-African news channel known for telling compelling and incisive stories about Africa. News Central is changing the narrative about how Africa is portrayed.

The Head of Commercial for News Central Media Limited, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan said “as a premium African news brand, we are focused on telling African stories with honesty, dignity and respect to changing the single-minded narrative of the continent. Our audience is first and primarily Africans with a focus on some certain key markets. We are excited to launch DSTV, a platform that we believe will help further drive our vision to become the most respected news media brand in Africa.

Read also: Omega’s new ladies’ Constellation Watches – in vibrant colours

We offer original and inspiring content daily that cuts across Politics, Business, Sports, Entertainment and features. Part of the station’s news strategy is to report stories in a simple and conversational way, engage heavily with audience, and differentiate ourselves from the competition by pushing out authentic stories that offer fantastic analysis on issues that matter to Africans across the economic, social, and political spectrum.

Our clients can be rest assured that when they partner with us, they will be reaching audiences in 42 African countries, a diverse audience they need to sell their products and services to.