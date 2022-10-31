Omega’s new ladies’ Constellation Watches – in vibrant colours

Since 1952, the Constellation has been Omega’s symbol of unrivalled precision and beauty in watchmaking. Now, the collection offers a revitalised selection of models that retain that iconic spirit, but also offer many modern touches of design and technology.

From every angle, the differences are clear. Firstly, the iconic claws have been given a slimmer look, while merging gracefully into the bezel and case. The bezels are also more slender, with thinner Roman numerals, or diamond-setting that is compact and flawless. With a significant amount of time and resources put into the creation of a model like the constellation collection, it showcases the complex science of precision and the ability to make each movement tick in perfect rhythm.

Read also: IDL re-launches brands, recognizes trade partners

Today’s 5th generation’s makeover is based on the recognisable Constellation style that was first introduced in 1982. Every part of the design has been modernised. No matter which size of the watch model one chooses to purchase at PoloLuxury, the customer will discover a wonderfully feminine feel as well as a truly exquisite finish.

New beveled edges along the case and bracelet help every model to appear slimmer and more feminine. The teeth of the crown also have a half-moon shape, following the iconic facets of the case.

A wide range of captivating new dial colours has also been added. You can also see that the date window is now at 6 o’clock and the hands have been given a slimline update in the shape of a skeletonised leaf.

While quartz models come with the Constellation’s familiar bracelet, the larger models have been given leather straps or unique bracelets with polished mid-bar links. All the clasps carry the Omega name and logo, as well as polished half-moon facets. A discreet release button also allows the wearer to extend the metal bracelets an extra 2mm to adjust the fit for greater comfort.