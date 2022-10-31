IDL re-launches brands, recognizes trade partners

In a bid to foster a good relationship with its distributors, Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) rewarded the distributors with cash and various gifts recently during their annual distributor’s award held in, Abeokuta, Ogun state.

According to a statement, the occasion was graced by the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege and was also used to relaunch two brands- Eagle Aromatic Schnapps and Commodore Aromatic Schnapps.

The Head of Sales IDL, Hope Gbagi, in the statement disclosed that the year 2021 was filled with many challenges but this notwithstanding many of the distributors improved their performances. He said the company will continue to nurture and develop their relationship.

He added that the IDL Award ceremony and its content have made the company continue to be the toast amongst peers in the Wine and Spirit industry.

The Managing Director (MD) of IDL, Patrick Anegbe, explained that IDL will not shy away from the economic challenges the distributors are facing in order to build a lasting partnership.

During the award presentation, the MD of Ogbohu Enterprises, Ota, Dorothy Anegbe emerged as the overall winner with MD Chubbybros Enterprises Limited, Mushin, Emmanuel Ogbata the runner up. Both distributors were rewarded with cash and a brand-new delivery truck. Other distributors were rewarded with cash gifts and prizes which included 20KVA Generator set, single and double door chest freezers and LED TV Screens.

The highlight of the Distributors award was the unveiling of the rebranded Eagle Aromatic Schnapps and Commodore Aromatic Schnapps.

According to the Head of Marketing IDL, Mobolaji Alalade, the relaunched product will change the dynamics in the Wines and Spirits Business in Nigeria.