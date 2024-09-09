NAHCO to provide passenger, cargo services for returning Emirates airlines

NAHCO envisages increased growth as firm implements five-year transition plan

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company PLC (NAHCO) has once again secured the bid to provide Passenger and Cargo Ground Handling services for Emirates Airlines at Lagos Airport, following the resumption of Emirates’ flights to Nigeria.

In a statement by NAHCO, it noted that the renewed contract underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional ground handling services and highlights its role as a critical partner in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The agreement with Emirates Airlines reinforces NAHCO’s position as the trusted service provider to some of the world’s leading airlines, the company added.

“We are honoured to welcome Emirates Airlines back to Nigeria and to continue our longstanding relationship with this important Airline. Securing this renewal is a testament to NAHCO’s consistent quality of service and the trust our partners place in us. We look forward to further strengthening valued partnerships and continuing to set the standard for ground handling in Nigeria,” said Seinde Fadeni, Chairman of NAHCO PLC.

Prince Saheed Lasisi, Group Executive Director – Commercial & Business Development at NAHCO PLC stated, “Our successful renewal of this contract with Emirates Airlines is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire NAHCO team. We are proud to be the preferred ground handlers once again for Emirates as they resume their flights to Nigeria. Our focus remains on delivering world-class services that meet and exceed the expectations of our airline partners,”

Indranil Gupta, GMD/CEO of NAHCO PLC noted that it was a privilege to have been chosen once more by Emirates Airlines for their ground handling needs at Lagos Airport and to extend the company’s successful partnership with one of the world’s leading Airlines.

He expressed optimism about the company’s future and reaffirmed NAHCO’s commitment to supporting the growth of the company’s airline partners in Nigeria.