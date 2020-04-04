Lagos discharges one more Coronavirus patient, rolls out healthcare palliatives

One more patient of Coronavirus has been discharged by the Lagos State government from the isolation centre of the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

Also, the Lagos State government has rolled out new measures in the healthcare sector to cushion the effect of continuing lockdown on the state.

The latest patient discharged on Saturday, April 4, brings to 25 the total number of recoveries since the index case of the virus broke in Lagos in February.

But as more patients are recovering, additional cases of the virus are being recorded in the country, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced Nigeria now has 210 confirmed cases.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who briefed newsmen at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, said the additional measures were targeted at emergency cases.

According to him, while the lockdown lasts and throughout the month of April, all emergencies including accidents, deliveries by pregnant women and admission in any of the 27 general hospitals in the state would be handled free of charge.