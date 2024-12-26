WiSolar expands WiGo platform to boost solar energy adoption in Nigeria

WiSolar, a leader in sustainable energy solutions, has introduced a major update to its WiGo platform, extending access to third-party installers and merchants. This expansion aims to drive the adoption of solar energy in Nigeria by providing greater access to solar installation services for residential and commercial customers.

“We are excited to offer early adopters the chance to join our platform with no upfront costs. This aligns with our vision to make solar energy more accessible across Nigeria,” said Tonye Irims, Founder and CEO of WiSolar. “By empowering installers and merchants with the tools they need, we are speeding up the transition to a more sustainable energy system.”

As part of the initiative, WiSolar is offering innovative tools to help professionals and businesses deliver solar installation solutions more efficiently. The company’s goal is to make solar energy more accessible and contribute to a more sustainable energy future in Nigeria.

WiSolar is offering free onboarding to the first 1,000 partner installers who join the WiGo platform. This offer removes the initial cost barriers, allowing early adopters to integrate seamlessly into the platform. After the first 1,000, subsequent partners will be required to pay a subscription fee to ensure the platform’s continued growth and sustainability.

Read also: How Nigeria’s Tonye Irims turned off WiMobile to power Africa with WiSolar

In a bid to make solar energy even more affordable, WiSolar is introducing a 24-month installment payment plan for customers. This new payment option allows customers to spread the cost of solar energy solutions over two years. To use this option, customers must select the “Premium Trust” option during the order process. Verified WiSolar partner merchants will assist customers with the order process, which requires documents such as NIN, BVN, and a six-month bank statement. A 30% deposit is required, and timely repayments must be supported by a positive credit history.

“Making solar energy affordable is key to ensuring more Nigerians can access clean energy,” Irims added. “The new installment option makes it easier for Nigerians to adopt solar energy and benefit from it in the long run.”

WiSolar is also offering free training to the first 1,000 partner merchants. This training will equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to take full advantage of the platform. The company is committed to building a skilled network of partners who can meet the growing demands of the solar energy sector.

“Training is vital to ensure our partners can serve customers effectively and meet the standards of a rapidly changing solar market,” said Irims. “We want our partners to be well-prepared and capable of delivering the best possible service.”

The WiSolar app also offers a flexible payment model for partner merchants, combining commission-based earnings with fixed tiered payments. This payment structure allows merchants to access funds directly from the app wallets, ensuring a straightforward withdrawal process and promoting collaboration across the ecosystem.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share